BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie city councillors gave the green light to the Patios Everywhere Program at the first virtual public meeting on Monday evening.

The program will allow restaurants to offer outdoor dining while maintaining physical distancing.

“This program will support our efforts for local economic recovery,” said Mayor Jeff Lehman.

"There will be a site visit," explains Michelle Banfield, director of development services with the city of Barrie.

"Someone will come out and take a look at where you're proposing to put the patio, and then there are some health and safety checks and requirements," she adds.

However, if restaurants don't have a space for a patio, the program also allows owners to open food trucks in front of their establishments.

For more information on the Patios Everywhere program, click here.