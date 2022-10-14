City of Barrie seeks local musical act to perform live at this year's Downtown Countdown

The City of Barrie hopes to find a local band or musician to perform at New Year's Downtown Countdown.

The chosen act will play a 30-minute set to a crowd of hundreds on New Year's Eve.

The City is looking for bands or musicians from Barrie and the surrounding area suitable for the family event.

Those interested in performing can submit a press kit, digital audio and video files, or a direct link to a YouTube channel by email no later than Mon., Oct. 31.

The Downtown Countdown is back this year after two years of modified festivities.

The free evening includes skating, family activities, entertainment, and fireworks.

Past performers include Blue Rodeo, Sam Roberts Band, Sloan, The Trews, Big Wreck, Finger Eleven, and many more.