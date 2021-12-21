City of Barrie's customer service switches to appointment only

Those looking for in-person customer service at the City of Barrie will have to call in advance.

As of Thursday, Dec. 23, City Hall will be closed to the public, except for pre-booked appointments through City’s customer service centre, Service Barrie.

Those interested in making an appointment can do so by calling 705-726-4242. More information can be found here.