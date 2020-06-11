BARRIE, ONT. -- The city of Barrie will reopen a portion of Lakeshore Drive on Friday after shutting it down to traffic for pedestrians and cyclists.

The pilot project closed the northbound lane of Lakeshore Drive from the Tiffin Boat Launch to Victoria Street to provide additional space for people enjoying the waterfront while physical distancing.

However, the city found the roadway wasn't being used as much as anticipated.

Reopening the road to motorists will allow more traffic flow and access to parking lots as the province moves to Phase 2 of reopening tomorrow.