City of Barrie receives premium credit rating

A financial reassessment gave Barrie a gold star and then some.

After revising the institutional framework assessment for Canadian municipalities, Standard & Poor's (S&P) has determined the City of Barrie's credit rating has improved from its double-A rating to AA+.

"We are pleased that S&P has raised our rating to AA+ with the revision of its framework," said Craig Millar, Barrie's director of finance. "Sustaining or improving the city's credit rating is a core principle of our financial policy. As we head into planning the 2023 budget, our staff are dedicated to maintaining the level of financial management S&P has come to expect from the City of Barrie."

For the past several years, S&P has reaffirmed the city's credit rating as 'AA', with a sustainable outlook.

Last year's credit rating report indicated Barrie had demonstrated robust financial management practices with resilient political agreements, and passed budgets without serious delays

S&P is a financial services organization that offers credit ratings and data analysis to both private and public industries worldwide.

S&P's next municipal credit rating will be released this Fall.