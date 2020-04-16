BARRIE -- Barrie residents will soon get some extra relief on their water and wastewater bills.

On Wednesday evening at its third virtual council meeting, Barrie City Councillors voted to extend the payment period for water and wastewater bills, from 35 days to 60 days for residents, and from 30 to 60 days for commercial properties for the next two billing periods.

Councillors also voted to launch a needs-based program for residents, which would eliminate the fixed rate charge for water and wastewater on their next bill. The average fixed rate charge in Barrie is about $65. Residents would have to apply online, through the city of Barrie’s website, and attest to their financial hardship caused by COVID-19.

Revenue lost from the program will be supplemented from water reserve funds, and would be capped at $500,000. The city plans to revisit the program once a month to look at potentially increasing the total.