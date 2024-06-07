City of Barrie proclaims June 7 Sir Robert Barrie Day
The City of Barrie proclaimed June 7 Sir Robert Barrie Day, marking the 173rd anniversary of his death.
Sir Robert Barrie commanded the HMS Dragon in Chesapeake Bay and captured, sunk, or destroyed 85 American vessels during the War of 1812.
A display has been set up at City Hall to honour Barrie's namesake.
The display consists of a repro uniform, a sword, some decorations of the orders he would have been awarded when he returned to England and two major paintings hanging in the entry to the mayor's office.
The project cost $40,000 and was paid for by donations from the community.
"I think it's very important that people understand why the City of Barrie is named Barrie," said Jean Maurice Pigeon, Sir Robert Barrie project chair. "So many people don't know why the City's named Barrie. So the goal of the project was to increase awareness about his legacy and what he did to contribute to the success of the effort."
The public is encouraged to see the display, which will permanently be located on the second floor at City Hall.
