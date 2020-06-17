BARRIE, ONT. -- The city of Barrie is offering summer day camps, with limited space.

Camp Barrie will run for eight weeks, starting on July 13.

City staff have modified programming to adhere to public health guidelines, such as physical distancing.

The camp will be held at several outdoor locations across the city weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will include arts, crafts, sports and games.

Anyone who previously registered for 2020 summer camps is being refunded and will have to register again for Camp Barrie.

Registration for Camp Barrie opens on Thursday at 9 a.m.