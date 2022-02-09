City of Barrie offering mural-making workshops for local artists

The City of Barrie is offering virtual mural-making workshops for artists in Simcoe County.

The City has partnered with arts organization Mural Routes to offer the workshops.

Local artists who participate in the workshops will have the opportunity to be listed on the City's public art roster for consideration when future projects are developed.

For a $50 fee, participants can learn about project management, materials and techniques.

The workshops will be held Feb. 9, 16 and 23 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To sign up or to find out more information, visit the City's website.