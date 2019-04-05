

CTV Barrie





A boil water advisory is in effect for Yonge Street and Big Bay Point in Barrie because of a significant water main break.

Residents in the affected area are asked to boil water as a precaution on Friday.

The city of Barrie is conducting repairs and ‘necessary bacteriological testing.’

The health unit staff is contacting affected schools, long-term care, child care and daycare, retirement homes and food outlets in the affected areas.The city says residents should use an alternate water supply or boil water for things like teeth brushing, drinking, making food, washing dishes, or preparing meals.

Barrie Transit has detours in place because of the roadwork being done in the area of Yonge Street and Big Bay Point. This affects Route 4 and 8 and stops in the area of Yonge Street and Big Bay Point are temporarily ‘out of service.’

The city is asking residents and business owners to check around water meters for leaks. They say if you find a leak to contact Water Operations at 705-792-7920.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.