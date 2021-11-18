City of Barrie invites residents to provide feedback on concept for Heritage Park

BARRIE, ONT. -

The City of Barrie is inviting residents to give feedback on a new concept for Heritage Park.

The plan is to provide innovative and creative ways to revitalize the park, which has been a staple to Barrie's waterfront since its construction in the nineties.

The first meeting, held on May 27, invited Barrie residents to provide their feedback on three concepts for Heritage Park. The feedback from the first meeting was used to create the final Master Plan Concept.

This second meeting will reveal the concept for the final plan and will allow the chance for residents to provide their feedback and ask any questions.

Those interested can attend the virtual meeting on Thursday, Nov. 25, by signing up in advance.