City of Barrie introduces hybrid work pilot as staff get back to the office

A return to normalcy is what some Barrie city employees felt on Monday as they returned to the office for the first time in two years.

Around 250 city staff are now on a hybrid work pilot, working three days in the office and two at home.

"I think there's some real relief, and I can tell you I feel a sense of optimism," said Mayor Jeff Lehman.

"We want people to continue to be able to access training, to have a work culture in their environment but still be able to have the efficiency and the flexibility that comes with working remotely."

The mayor said that so far, reaction from city staff around the new format is positive.

"Many, of course, are glad to get back and see people in person that they've only seen through a screen the last two years," Lehman said, noting that it's hard to build a team environment online.

However, some positions will return to the office five days a week.

"We had to look on a case-by-case basis for each position," explained Christina Gianino, the city's human resources director.

But those employees only make up a portion returning to in-person work.

Gianino said around 1,000 employees providing essential services continued work as usual the last two years, including fire and emergency services, operational staff, like water and wastewater, snow removal, parks maintenance, etc.

At this point, the city said there wasn't an option for its staff to be completely virtual.

Meanwhile, Gianino said she believes there may be other benefits to the hybrid program.

"As the City of Barrie continues to grow, there is a possibility that we could reduce costs to expand city hall if we continue this model in the future."

The hybrid work arrangement pilot will run until December.

The City will then reassess whether it will continue the program or have employees come back into the building full time.