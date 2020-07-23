BARRIE, ONT. -- The city of Barrie is taking more drastic measures to try to reduce crowding in popular areas.

Barbeques and tents are temporarily banned on beaches, trails and parks across the city.

Picnic tables will be anchored in place to discourage large groups from gathering.

Campfires are also not allowed at all Barrie parks, beaches and trails until further notice.

The city plans to install community-use barbeque pits at some waterfront park areas in the future, but not during the pandemic.

The ban takes effect on Saturday, July 25.