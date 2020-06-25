BARRIE, ONT. -- The city of Barrie has released details of this year's virtual Canada Day celebrations, and they are out of this world.

The festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. and end with fireworks later in the evening. Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield will lead the countdown in the virtual experience.

Here's the lineup for the unique celebration that will be available from the comfort of your home:

10 a.m. - Family storytime, buskers, science experiments, wildlife, dance and crafts

1 p.m. - National Celebration showcasing Canada's diversity, sporting excellence, Indigenous culture and front-line workers

4 p.m. - Campfire Sessions with a lineup of local artists performing

7 p.m. - Singing Oh Canada from your front yard

8 p.m. - National Celebration featuring performers from coast to coast and a montage of Canada Day fireworks displays from years past

9:30 p.m. - Virtual fireworks experience with Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield leading the final countdown

To find out how to enjoy the city of Barrie's virtual Canada Day programming on Wed., July 1, click here.