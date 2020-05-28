City of Barrie converts section of road downtown from one-way to two-way traffic
Published Thursday, May 28, 2020 1:27PM EDT
A section of Mary Street in downtown Barrie will move to two-way traffic until mid-July. May 28, 2020. (CTV News Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- For a brief time, a section of Mary Street in downtown Barrie will become a two-way street.
The city says the one-way street will become a two-way to traffic from Dunlop to Ross streets as part of the Dunlop Streetscape construction project.
There is no on-street parking allowed during the time that Mary Street is a two-way street.
The city says residents can use nearby municipal parking on Maple Avenue. The Maple Central lot offers two-hour free parking.
Mary Street will remain a two-way street until mid-July.