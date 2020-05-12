BARRIE -- The city of Barrie is creating a space to help people physically distance from others along the waterfront as the weather finally starts to warm up.

Starting Thursday, the northbound lanes of Lakeshore Drive, from the Tiffin Boat Launch to Victoria Street, will be temporarily closed to motorists and transformed into additional space for pedestrians and cyclists.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said the extra space would allow for physical distancing during the pandemic.

"Use this new space on Lakeshore or walk on the grass, we have lots of public space, so let's spread out and use all of it," he said.

A detour for vehicles has been set up along Bradford and Victoria streets.

Parking lots along Lakeshore Drive will still be accessible from the southbound lanes, and while the Tiffin Boat Launch remains closed, the parking lot is open.

The city will review the duration of the closure every week, based on traffic volumes as the economy begins to reopen.