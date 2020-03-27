BARRIE -- The City of Barrie is taking further steps to promote physical distancing by closing more outdoor recreation areas.

Under the advice of the health unit, the city is closing off-leash dog parks, skateboard parks, tennis courts, basketball courts and picnic areas/pavillions.

Parks are open, but the city says residents are to follow recommendations by the health unit to avoid crowds and maintain six feet apart from those around you.

The city has declared a state of emergency and says, "it is urgent that Barrie residents take steps now to limit the number of people we come in contact with to help stop the spread of COVID-19."

For updates from the City of Barrie, click here.