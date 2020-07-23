BARRIE, ONT. -- For anyone looking to knock off those pandemic pounds, the city of Barrie is ready to help you out.

Both the Holly Community Centre and the Allandale Recreation Centre will reopen to the public in the coming weeks.

"We'll be opening the fitness centre and the pool effective August 4, with limited access for everybody," said Steven Lee-Young, manager of Recreation Programs in Barrie.

Capacity at both facilities will be restricted to 50 participants at one time, "and we will share that capacity with the fitness centre and pool when they are operating," said Lee-Young.

This means if 30 people are using the gym, only 20 can be in the pool area.

Until further notice, change rooms will remain closed, and masks will be mandatory within the building.

While you don't have to wear a face mask during a workout, you must when moving between the equipment.

At this time, memberships have been suspended. The city will implement a drop-in cost of $4, with a special family rate available, but anyone wanting to use the facility has to book the time starting July 28.

"Everyone can jump online, register for their time that they would like to participate. If you're not able to jump online, give us a call into either Holly or Allandale Community, and we'll register them over the phone."

The gym and pool will reopen at the East Bayfield Recreation Centre beginning on September 8 and follow the same rules as Allandale and Holly.

The city also expects to put the ice back in at the Sadlon Arena by August 24 for both the Barrie Colts and casual ice rentals.