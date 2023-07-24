City of Barrie celebrates legendary female athlete's legacy
Barrie's mayor proclaimed Aug. 30 Bobbie Rosenfeld Day in honour of a legendary female athlete who grew up in the city.
"Obviously, Bobbie is a huge piece of this community. As someone who competed in the Olympics in 1928, who held world records and certainly put Barrie on the map when it comes to athletics and, you know, being able to work hard and succeed in athletics. We're incredibly proud of that," said Mayor Alex Nuttall.
The City of Barrie proclaims Aug. 30 as Bobbie Rosenfeld Day. (CTV News/Molly Frommer)
Rosenfeld has been inducted into the Barrie Sports Hall of Fame and the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame and is the first Canadian half-century female athlete of the year.
"She got involved in track and field where she really excelled and won numerous awards across the county and highlighted it in the 1928 Olympics where she anchored the 4x100-metre relay, and they won gold and won silver in the 100 individual female relay," said Tom Ewles, with the Barrie Sports Hall of Fame.
In 2004, author Anne Dublin released a book titled Bobbie Rosenfeld: The Olympian Who Could Do Everything, saying she wanted people to know about Rosenfeld's life and background and women's sports in general.
"What I loved about the book and what I hope other people love too is not just Bobbie's story, but it's a story about sports, about women's sports, about Canadian Jewish history. Different chapters are devoted to different aspects of the story," Dublin said.
In honour of Rosenfeld, Theatre by the Bay is putting on a production highlighting Rosenfeld's life.
"It's our first show about an athlete, so it's a very physical show, but also, it's going to mean a lot to a lot of people. Including some of the highlights but also with a strong focus on her time here in Barrie and becoming the athlete that we know her today," said Theatre By the Bay Artistic Director Iain Moggach.
The production, titled 'Bobbie,' is presented by Am Shalom Congregation.
Officials said they want the audience to understand what Rosenfeld went through in the 1920s and to learn from it.
"She represents over 100 years of the Jewish community being here in Barrie. She stayed true to her Jewish faith, where in the face of antisemitism, she persevered. Antisemitism is, unfortunately, is bubbling back up to the surface, and she's a role model to our children. We can say that she overcame it, and so can you," said Am Shalom Congregation President Jeff Wellman.
The production will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 10 at the Five Points Theatre in downtown Barrie. Tickets are available online.
