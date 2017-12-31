

CTV Barrie





The city of Barrie has cancelled all outdoor concerts for the New Year’s Eve downtown countdown because of the extreme cold.

Canadian rock icon Kim Mitchell, who was to headline the Barrie event, Rue Belle and the Practically hip will no longer be performing at all. A spokesperson with the city of Barrie says this is because there isn’t a venue large enough to accommodate the anticipated crowds.

Children’s activities will go forward until 7:45 pm. They will take place inside at the Centre for the Performing Arts (formerly the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts).

Fireworks will no longer be taking place at midnight. They will be launched at 8 pm at Heritage Park, off Simcoe Street. A city spokesperson says this is so people can watch the show from the warmth of their car.

Transit and parking

People will be able to take Barrie Transit for free from 5 p.m. until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. GO Transit will have free late-night service beginning after 7 p.m. Parking will be free in the downtown.