BARRIE, ONT. -- The City of Barrie is adjusting its theme surrounding Canada Day to focus on reconciliation, reflection and education of our shared history with the Indigenous community.

Thursday marks the 153 anniversary of the Constitution Act of 1867, which established Canada as a country.

In light of the recent discovery of hundreds of unmarked children's graves at former residential school sites, a movement has started, calling on Canadians to pause festivities.

The City of Barrie joins a growing list of communities encouraging people to pause and reflect upon Canada's collective history and cultural diversity.

The social media movement asks people to use the day to learn more about the histories and cultures of the Indigenous peoples.

The City of Barrie's Canada Day 2021 web page lists resources for people to view and the times for two memorial events.

A Day to Listen takes place Wednesday, with 400 radio stations across Canada, including Bell Media properties, Pure Country 106 and Bounce 104.1, uniting for a full day of programming dedicated to amplifying and elevating Indigenous voices.