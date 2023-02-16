City increases spending on roads and infrastructure in 2023 budget

Barrie city council has approved the city's portion of the 2023 Budget following several amendments to the proposed 2023 Business Plan and Budget.

The city faced significant financial pressures during the budget process.

"Everyone is feeling the pinch right now," said Nuttall. "Inflation continues to be high, interest rates are rising and prices for just about everything have gone up. The city has to keep up with these rising costs to pay for the services people care about, and we've managed to do this while minimizing the financial impact on our residents."

The Dedicated Infrastructure Renewal Fund used to replace and renew roads, infrastructure and buildings, saw a 2 per cent increase for the next three years, while the city's operating budget remained neutral.

The total increase to the city's portion of the budget for 2023 for infrastructure renewal is 1 per cent, which translates to an additional $43.61 annually for an average Barrie home.

Council cancelled the proposed Stormwater Climate Action Fund which would have shown stormwater as a separate charge on water bills starting in the spring.

Instead, the extra 1 per cent added to the Dedicated Infrastructure Renewal Fund will go to maintaining the city's stormwater infrastructure, which helps to mitigate flooding and protect Lake Simcoe.

For 2023, this additional 1% will be funded through the city's reinvestment reserve.

"I'm proud to say that we've delivered a budget for city services that matches the priorities we heard when knocking on doors around Barrie," said Mayor Alex Nuttall.

"We are focusing only on the essentials, allowing the city to continue to support the services our community needs yet at the same time keeping the tax increase as low as possible," he said.

The residential property tax bill is comprised of three parts: city services (constituting 56 per cent of the 2023 Budget), service partners, like the library, police and County of Simcoe (32 per cent) and education (12 per cent).

Barrie city council directly controls the city services portion of the budget. City council has limited control over service partner spending requests, as these partners do not report directly to city council, but rather council has representation on the governance bodies they report to.

City council has no control over the education component of the budget as this is determined by the province.

Some highlights in the budget include:

Additional recreational opportunities with the re-opening of the Allandale Recreation Centre, East Bayfield Community Centre and Peggy Hill Team Community Centre during summer weekends

Funding for additional snowplows and drivers

Increased cleaning for the washrooms at the waterfront parks on weekends and holidays

More traffic calming measures across the city to create safer roads

Resurfacing of approximately 12.4 kilometres of roads

Widening Essa Road from four lanes to six from Bryne Drive/Ardagh Road to Fairview Road

Council also approved a 3.7 per cent increase in water rates and a 5 per cent increase in wastewater rates. For a typical Barrie home consuming 180 cubic metres of water annually, the water bill will increase by $13.75, and the wastewater bill will increase by $26.54.

The service partner portion of the budget is expected to be approved on March 8. For more details about the city's budget process, visit barrie.ca/budget.