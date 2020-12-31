BARRIE -- The City of Barrie has added additional safety measures to help manage capacity limits at both the Circle at the Centre and Centennial Park Community Ice Rink.

In anticipation of more skaters than usual, the City has implemented a first-come first-serve basis style at bot rinks. If the rink is at capacity (15 skaters maximum on the ice at one time), there will be a 30-minute limit for skating. If the rink is under capacity, skaters can skate as long as they want within the hours of operation.

Both rinks are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

The City is reminding residents visiting the rinks to be respectful and follow all posted guidelines to enjoy a safe skating experience.