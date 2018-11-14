Simcoe County’s fleet of 45 trucks and 90 crew members hit the roads to deal with our first significant blast of winter dumped by Mother Nature overnight.

“We’ve used about 250-tonnes of salt on the roads, and about 50-tonnes of sand,” said Transportation Maintenance manager, Geoff Carleton.

Police reported several collisions, one fatal, and blame the poor, icy conditions.

The city of Barrie has put the overnight on-street parking restrictions in effect on Wednesday.

Parking is not permitted on most streets from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. in the downtown business improvement area.

The city says this ensures crews can completely clear streets of snow and gives emergency vehicles more room to move down roads.

These parking restrictions will be in effect on a nightly basis starting December 1 to March 31.

Check the City of Barrie website for more information.