City crews get to work after first major snowfall in weeks

Thursday marked the first significant snowfall in the region since mid-January, with around 10 to 15 centimetres of accumulation making for a tricky commute in near-whiteout conditions along local highways.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory, noting heavy snowfall causing reduced visibility on Thursday.

Fire departments reported collisions on rural roads, and buses struggled to climb residential streets.

Meanwhile, salt trucks were out in full force on highways and city streets by mid-afternoon.

Craig Morton, Barrie's roads, parks and fleet manager, said city crews were prepared for this storm and would work through the night to clear roads.

"They'll continue through the evening on our main roads and residential streets. We'll wait till the storm is over," Morton noted. "We'll start plowing those overnight to be ready for the commute in the morning."

Morton also reminded residents that parking restrictions will be in full effect.

"From midnight to 7 a.m. on most roads and in the downtown area from 3 a.m. until 6 in the morning," he explained.

Assuming the snow stops, Morton estimated that it will take the City six to eight hours for the main roads in Barrie to be clear and 12 hours for all streets to be clear.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada expects winds to pick up Thursday evening and through the night, gusting up to 80 kilometres per hour.

"These high winds may cause tree branches to break and may result in local power outages," the weather agency concluded.