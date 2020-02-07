BARRIE -- The unpredictable and fluctuating winter weather Mother Nature has supplied this season has increased the risk of ice on the roads, keeping city crews busy.

The art of getting the perfect amount of salt and sand down is in the hands of the sanders, salters and snowplows.

Last winter, road crews in Barrie were out on more than 100 occasions.

Salt is the key ingredient in the battle against icy roadways, but as the City of Barrie's director of operations, Dave Friary explains, these days, the approach is more environmentally friendly.

"It's a simple salt-brine use. We had, in the past, used a little bit of molasses or beet juice mixture, and that was to pre-wet the salt before it got on the road." A recipe that results in more salt staying on the street, and less salt use overall. "The salt comes pre-treated and saves us money on the cost," Friary says.

The biggest challenge for the city is keeping up with the freezing and thawing cycle we've experienced this winter.

Snowplows roll out when it may not seem necessary as a way to stay ahead of that trend.

"We have to tell people we are inspecting the road, and if there is ice, we will apply material to it. If we can prevent one slip or fall, it was definitely worth the time and effort," says Friary.