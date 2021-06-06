BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie city council is set to revisit a call to build a large landmark sign in the city's downtown core.

The motion was first brought forth by city councillor Mike McCann earlier this year to build a large 8-foot sign reading 'I Heart Barrie.' McCann says the idea comes from the popular 'Toronto' sign located at Nathan Phillips Square.

"Every great town has a great landmark sign," says McCann. "Barrie has one of the best waterfronts, I think, in the world. I think this will be a great landmark sign to unite the city and also will inspire the city, and for the worst-case scenario, it will be fun!"

On Monday night, city council will consider a staff report into the idea, either giving it approval or not. While McCann originally called for the sign to be in Meridian Place, the new report suggests that it be placed at nearby Heritage Park.

If approved, McCann will have to begin securing the necessary funding of $200,000. He says that businesses have already reached out to him, expressing their support for the sign.

"I love Barrie. The business community loves Barrie," says McCann. "Quite frankly, all the residents love Barrie. So why not unite, be inspired and have a sign that actually shows the love for your city?"

McCann will be asking to amend to increase the size of the sign from 8 feet to 10 feet.

If approved, McCann will have to have the funding in place by September. It would then be installed by summer 2022.