Concerned citizens alerted police to a possible impaired driver on Highway 400 last night.

Officers say they stopped the vehicle on Forest Street in Parry Sound on Thursday evening around 9 and spoke with the driver.

Police accuse the Oro-Medonte man with being impaired by drug and he was taken to the station for further testing.

Police allege they also found cocaine in the driver's possession.

The 19-year-old faces multiple drug-related charges.

He is scheduled to appear in a Parry Sound court in September to answer to the charges.