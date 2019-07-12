Featured
Citizens alert police to alleged impaired driver on Hwy 400
Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 12:41PM EDT
Concerned citizens alerted police to a possible impaired driver on Highway 400 last night.
Officers say they stopped the vehicle on Forest Street in Parry Sound on Thursday evening around 9 and spoke with the driver.
Police accuse the Oro-Medonte man with being impaired by drug and he was taken to the station for further testing.
Police allege they also found cocaine in the driver's possession.
The 19-year-old faces multiple drug-related charges.
He is scheduled to appear in a Parry Sound court in September to answer to the charges.