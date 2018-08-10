

CTV Barrie





A discarded cigarette is to blame for a house fire in a senior’s community in New Tecumseth on Thursday.

When fire crews arrived shortly after noon smoke could be seen coming from the roof and rear of the home.

Deputy Fire Chief Simon Worley says approximately 25 firefighters were needed to battle the blaze.

The house sustained significant damage. One person was home at the time of the fire and safely escaped. The house had working smoke alarms.

Damage to the home is estimated at 100-thousand dollars.