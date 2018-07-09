

CTV Barrie





A cigarette that wasn’t fully put out is being blamed for a house fire in Springwater Township.

A passerby noticed smoke coming from the home on Sunnidale Road and called 9-1-1.

The passerby began knocking on windows and doors, alerting the occupants to the fire.

All four people inside were able to escape safely along with their pets before firefighters arrived.

Springwater Fire and Emergency Services responded with four stations and approximately 30 firefighters.

Officials say the interior of the home was filled with heavy smoke. The fire was found to be located in the attic. Firefighters opened the ceiling of the home and vented the roof to bring the fire under control.

“Proper disposal of cigarettes and ashes are crucial, especially with the hot, dry temperatures we’ve been experiencing lately. Always dispose of them in a metal container, with a little bit of water, which is stored well away from buildings and combustible materials” says Springwater Deputy fire chief Jeff French.