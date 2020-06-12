The Archdiocese of Toronto wants to give parishes more time to prepare.

Catholics in Simcoe County won’t be able to celebrate mass inside their local parish this weekend.

On Monday, the provincial government gave houses of worship the green light to hold services indoors, with restrictions.

But the Archdiocese of Toronto - which stretches as far north as Penetanguishene - feels parishes need more time to figure out a safe way forward. Full masses won’t resume before Wednesday.

Worshippers will be allowed into churches for private prayer and adoration Sunday through Tuesday. Some parishes may be running on reduced hours or require a reservation.

Archdiocese spokesperson, Neil MacCarthy, believes this approach will allow parishes to recruit and train volunteers for thorough cleanings between masses.

Under provincial rules, no more than 30 percent of the spots in the pews can be filled. But Thomas Cardinal Collins explains that some churches may not be able to accommodate that many people because of physical distancing concerns.

Parishioners are encouraged to wear masks, though they won’t be mandatory, and when masses restart, communion will only be given in the palm of the hand, not on the tongue.

The Archdiocese plans to circulate a how-to video about safely receiving the Eucharist in the coming days.

Holy water fonts will be left empty, hymnals and missals will be packed away, and there will not be passed collections. Worshippers are being told to forgo shaking hands with their neighbours during the sign of peace and use a bow or a nod instead.

The Anglican Church has opted to keep its buildings across Ontario closed until at least September. The Toronto Diocese calls it a difficult decision, but the safest one. Barrie’s United churches are also choosing to stay closed, most of them through the summer.

Barrie’s Mapleview Community Church plans to continue outdoor service this Sunday, though it is allowing access to its bathrooms.