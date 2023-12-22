Church responds to theft with forgiveness and community spirit ahead of Christmas

A church in Penetanguishene is turning a recent theft into an opportunity to reinforce forgiveness and community.

With preparations well underway for the free Christmas Turkey Dinner for those in need, members of the All Saints Church noticed some of their food and supplies were missing.

"So, I watched the video, and low and behold, two of our guests were just rifling everything into bags and then looking for a bigger bag and put more in," said Sue Savage, church administrator.

Staff say those responsible were already receiving help from the church.

The incident hit Rev. Eileen Steele hard.

"I cried for two days now because if anyone knew us, they know what we do. Just ask, and you will receive," Steele said.

The church operates on the generosity of the community to support the free meals, which have grown from feeding 80 to an expected 200 attendees for the upcoming Christmas dinner.

Despite the setback, the community rallied in support, ensuring the theft would not impact the dinner.

"It's just overwhelming to me. People were just going to give this and give that. We had a gentleman bring in 100 pounds of potatoes," said Savage. "It's like... oh my goodness."

The reverend noted the incident reinforced their reasoning for providing the free meals - to foster relationships and kindness.

The decision was made not to involve the police in the matter but rather to love one another despite any differences.

"It doesn't matter how you're dressed or who you are or who you love or what you've done or what you've not done," added Steele.

Volunteers will serve the meals on Saturday to those in need, adding it's what Christmas is all about.