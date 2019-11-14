The early blast of cold weather has resulted in a big demand for beds for the region's most vulnerable.

The Lighthouse Community Church in Wasaga Beach is preparing to open its doors, transforming the basement inot a place for those without anywhere to go for the night.

For the first time ever, the church will act as a local 'In From the Cold' centre.

"We're not open everyday, but we will be open when it's minus 15 degrees or the wind chill is at minus 20," says Pastor Rob Slote. "We are also an emergency shelter, so we can't be open every day. This is completely run by volunteers."

The church will accommodate 20 people with mats to sleep on, along with a dinner and breakfast.

Anyone needing to spend the night at the church will have to be there by 8 each night.

The Out of the Cold program in Alliston is entering its third year.

The shelter is open every night during the winter months and has 12 beds for both men and women.

"We had 13 individuals in our first season who called New Tecumseth their home. In our second season we had 35," says executive director, Jenifer Pergentile.

Out of the Cold feeds its clients and runs on an operating budget of about $85,000 per year.

The Alliston program is hoping to expand with a vehicle as part of the Out Reach initiative to get to those who can't get to them.