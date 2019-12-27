BARRIE -- A Christmas dinner dispute ended with what police call a 'high risk' vehicle stop and the arrest of two suspects in the Barrie area.

Officers were called to a home in the Belle Aire Beach Road and 20th Sideroad area in Innisfil on Thursday evening. They were told someone in the house was being assaulted and threatened with a gun before the suspects, a man and woman, drove off.

Police say they stopped the duo near Dunlop Street and Highway 400. They were arrested without incident.

The officers allege they seized a knife, baton, and a pellet gun during the arrest.

A total of 10 charges were laid against the pair, who are both from Barrie.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.