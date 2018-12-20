Volunteers from the 16 Wing of Base Borden helped deliver the Barrie and District Christmas Cheer food boxes with military precision on Thursday.

Col. Pascal Godbout says they had plenty of help. “We started with just about 10 volunteers, and now we have 45 people participating in the event, helping load boxes and coordinate traffic.”

Val Blaker has been volunteering for nearly 20 years. “The faces of the children when they come to pick up the toys – one little boy said, ‘Mommy, are we going to have Christmas this year?’ How can you beat that?”

This year 1,650 families will receive a Christmas Cheer hamper, that’s nearly 50-fewer than last year. Organizers say that’s a good thing too because food, toys, and monetary donations were down.

The Cheer campaign had a goal to raise 250-thousand-dollars.

“We’re actually about 70-thousand-dollars short of where we really need to be,” says Ian Hocking.

Barrie and District’s Christmas Cheer is still accepting online donations.

