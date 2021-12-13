Christmas Cheer campaign struggles to meet holiday goal to support those in need

The Barrie and District Christmas Cheer (BDCC) is struggling to meet its goal of raising $250,000 to support those in need over the holidays.

With only cash donations being accepted this year, organizers have had to rely on monetary donations to purchase toys.

Currently, the organization has raised $91,000 of its goal as of Thursday.

With the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) coming to an end, BDCC anticipates that there will be more applications for support.

BDCC helps 1700 families across Simcoe County and relies heavily on donations from the community and local partnerships.

Donations can be made online or by texting the word 'CHEER' to 3033.