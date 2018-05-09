Featured
Christina Aguilera's only Canadian stop is at Casino Rama
Christina Aguilera sings the national anthem before Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, Tuesday, June 15, 2010, in Los Angeles. (AP / Mark J. Terrill)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 5:05PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 9, 2018 6:46PM EDT
Christina Aguilera has announced her first tour in 10 years, and her only Canadian stop is in Simcoe County.
The Grammy award-winning superstar will bring her Liberation Tour to Casino Rama on Oct. 11.
Tickets go on sale to club members on May 16 and to the general public on the 17.
The Liberation Tour will stop in 22 cities across North America.