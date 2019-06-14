

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police officers are appealing to the public once again for help with the mysterious disappearance of a Bradford man.

Christian Robinson went missing one year ago. The 46-year-old man was last seen leaving his house in the 6th Line and Simcoe Road area around 3:30 p.m. on Tues., June 12, 2018.

"We are renewing our appeal for information to help solve this mystery. It has been an agonizing year for Mr. Robinson's family members who need answers. It's never too late to come forward with information, even if you think it is insignificant. Let us make that determination," said Det. Const. Ivan Coulter in a police release on Friday.

Police say they have conducted an exhaustive investigation to try and find Robinson, but there seems to be no trace of him.

He is a white man, five-foot-ten, 180 lbs, with short, light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey golf shirt with a yellow and white pattern on it, grey shorts, flip flops and glasses.

Police are hoping for any tips that might help to generate new leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers.