Transportation to and from Christian Island is deeply hampered, after the passenger ferry has been forced out of commission indefinitely.

The MV Indian Maiden typically carries people and supplies to the island community, but the Beausoleil First Nation says it experienced a mechanical failure during its return trip to the island on Monday evening.

Crews initially believed a transmission failure was behind the break-down, but upon further investigation on Tuesday, it was confirmed that one of the ferry’s propeller shafts has been sheared off.

“This is the first time the Indian Maiden has suffered a malfunction like that in 32 years,” says the ferry’s captain, Mike Cass.

At this point, officials say mechanical repair of the Indian Maiden can only be complete using a dry dock, which will not be possible until the ice has melted, and locks to the dry dock facilities open.

Beausoleil First Nation has since activated its emergency preparedness group, and a hovercraft and airboats are now being deployed to help get people across the icy channel with their groceries. There is limited capacity, and the hovercraft is not wheelchair accessible. It can also only operate in fair weather, during daylight hours.

Some people travelling across the ice from Christian Island and Tiny Township are using snowmobiles and ATV’s, and a jeep even made the crossing today.

“Just keep track of the ice, make sure it’s safe to go over. My brother walked over yesterday,” said Christian Island resident David Sylvester.

The indigenous community has been lobbying the federal government for a new ferry for several years.

Last month, Canada’s Minister of Indigenous Services, Seamus O’Regan, boarded a vessel across the channel to announce Ottawa would commit $10 million to help design and build a new ferry that can break through the ice. The hope is that the vessel will be on water within two years.