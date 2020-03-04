BARRIE -- Art, like beauty, is often in the eye of the beholder.

With the hopes of challenging local artists, Susan Cook, manager of the Blue Mountain Foundation for the Arts (BFMA) launched the Monster Project in partnership with the Magic of Children in the Arts.

Children drew their interpretation of monsters, and it was then given to local artists, like Suzzette Terry, to bring to life.

Terry says a little girl named Sage was the beholder for her creation.

"I think she wanted to have a happy monster, big and ferocious, and sometimes friendly," Terry says while looking at Sage's painting and comparing it to her version that showcases the strength in the child's imaginative monster. "It looked to me like a bat,” she explains. "Then I’m thinking weightlifting, lifting a car, and it wasn't too long until I was like well he should have an audience.”

Terry says she thinks it's important for kids to express themselves through art, and admits she was happy to take part in the project.

In all, 21 monster art pieces were submitted by children between the ages of four and eight and now line the walls at the Simcoe Street Theatre building in Collingwood.

Cook explains how this was an opportunity for artists to step outside their comfort zone.

"I really believe that when an adult looks at a child's piece of art, they are opening their mind," says Cook. "They are opening their mind to doing things a different way and taking that child into consideration."

Cook explains that the monster theme was chosen because of its innocent nature.

"The subject of monsters is a wonderful subject for both children and adults because you can't do anything wrong. It can be any shape or any form."

The monster art exhibit is now open to the public until April 22 at no cost.