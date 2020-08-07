BARRIE, ONT. -- The provincial government has announced more than $230-million in funding to ensure childcare centres have all they need to open their doors safely with added screening and cleaning.

With one month before school re-starts, those meant to benefit say they need to see that help soon.

"The new money is obviously welcome and we are thankful for it, but our issue is how it's being distributed, and when it's being distributed in a timely manner so that people can reopen," says Kim Yeaman, Director of Simcoe Childcare Services.

Simcoe Childcare Services opened to preschool-aged children this week, with new protocols in place.

"Cohorts stay together, and they don't see each, they don't meet each other on the playground, and they don't share toys," Yeaman explains.

Even with extra funding and safety measures, some parents feel uneasy about sending their children back to daycare.

"It's a nerve-racking decision not knowing what the outcome is going to be," admits mom Jessica Harwick. But it's a decision she didn't have much choice but to make.

"With my work schedule, I'm not able to do the at-home learning. I don't know how they're going to keep all of the children within distance of one another."