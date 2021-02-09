BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police are looking for the driver of a grey or silver SUV who struck a child on the way to school Tuesday morning and took off.

According to police, the child didn't appear to be injured after the incident that happened at the intersection of Wright Drive and Ardagh Road.

Police believe the driver was aware the child had been struck but didn't get out of the SUV to check or offer help.

The school contacted the child's parents, who then called the police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2592 or via email.