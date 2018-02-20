Featured
Child seriously injured in snowmobile crash
Two children were injured, one seriously after a snowmobile crash in Algonquin Highlands Township.
The OPP says the children were on private property on Lake Kawagama on Monday afternoon when the collision happened. Police say the snowmobile struck an object on the property.
One child was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life threatening injuries. The other child sustained minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.