Child recovering from school bus injury in Meaford
A school bus is seen in Barrie, Ont. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 (CTV News/KC Colby)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 2:37PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 10, 2019 3:48PM EST
A four-year-old girl is recovering from a leg injury after a school bus incident in Meaford on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called just before 9 a.m. to St. Vincent-Euphrasia Elementary School.
Police say the girl had just exited the bus when she fell off balance and stepped in front of the it as it pulled away.
The incident is under investigation.