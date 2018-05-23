

CTV Barrie





A 10-year-old child was injured Wednesday morning after she was struck by a car that failed to stop for school bus in Owen Sound.

Police say it happened around 8:35 a.m. when a school bus travelling eastbound along Alpha Street stopped at 6th Avenue West to pick up students.

All the school bus crossing safety equipment was activated at the time, police said.

According to police, a westbound car proceeded against the safety signals and hit the child as she stepped off the curb.

The childs father was present and was able to quickly grab her.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. The driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with Failing to stop for a school bus.