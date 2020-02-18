BARRIE -- There were tense moments in Keswick on Monday afternoon after police say a child was hit by a snowmobile and seriously injured.

The 10-year-old boy was airlifted to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened near Lake Drive and Rayners Road around 2:30 p.m.

The driver of the snowmobile remained at the scene to speak with officers.

Police say there is no indication that any charges will be laid.