Child hit by snowmobile airlifted to hospital with serious injuries
Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 11:32AM EST
BARRIE -- There were tense moments in Keswick on Monday afternoon after police say a child was hit by a snowmobile and seriously injured.
The 10-year-old boy was airlifted to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened near Lake Drive and Rayners Road around 2:30 p.m.
The driver of the snowmobile remained at the scene to speak with officers.
Police say there is no indication that any charges will be laid.