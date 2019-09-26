A four-year-old girl who got lost in a cornfield was found safe with the help of the OPP helicopter.

Officers used thermal imaging from high above the massive cornfield to find the child roaming in the rows on Tuesday in Culross, near Walkerton.

Police say she disappeared in the field shortly after 5 p.m.and was located just before sunset.

South Bruce OPP says the frightened girl ran from officers as they approached, but with the chopper keeping close tabs on her, rescuers soon found her.

OPP says she has been reunited with her family.