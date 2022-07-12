Child airlifted with critical injuries in weekend dirt bike crash

A nine-year-old was airlifted to a trauma centre over the weekend after a dirt bike collision in Kawartha Lakes.

Provincial police say the crash happened Saturday afternoon at a private property in Somerville Township.

They say the child suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital before being flown to a Toronto area trauma centre for treatment.

Police have not released the cause of the collision but confirmed the child was wearing a helmet at the time.