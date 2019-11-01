Featured
Child, 6, hit by car while trick or treating
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 4:21PM EDT
A child was taken to hospital after being hit by a car while trick or treating on Thursday evening in Gravenhurst.
The child was hit while in the busy area of Fernwood Drive.
Police say the six-year-old's injuries are not serious and the driver remained at the scene.
Bracebridge OPP is investigating and asking anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward.