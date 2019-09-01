Featured
Child, 3, dead after rolling an ATV, police say
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Craig Momney, CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, September 1, 2019 7:42PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 1, 2019 8:12PM EDT
A three-year-old has died after rolling an ATV, police say.
Kawartha Lakes Provincial Police say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday near the Hamlet of Glenarm, south of Kawartha Lakes.
Provincial police were called to an ATV collision on private property where they say the child was operating a beginner-sized ATV without permission when they rolled the vehicle.
Police say the three-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital where the child was pronounced dead.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.